Death investigation at home in Wheatfield, Indiana, Jasper County coroner confirms

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- There is a death investigation underway at a home in Jasper County, Indiana.

The Jasper County Coroner's Office confirmed that coroner Andrew Boersma had been called to a home in the 4200-block of Old Orchard Lane in Wheatfield Monday.

Boersma declined to give any information about what he was called to the home for, and said he does not expect his office to release any further information until after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

There was a visible police presence at the home Monday from both the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police. Crime scene tape could be seen up around the house.

Officials have not released any information about their investigation or why they were called to the home.

