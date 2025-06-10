Protests expected in Chicago Tuesday over recent ICE raids

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 has learned of at least two planned Chicago protests on Tuesday over recent ICE raids.

A number of social justice groups are expected to rally and march at ICE Chicago's Immigration Court in the morning and later in the day at Federal Plaza.

Organizers say the protest is also being held in solidarity with the people of Los Angeles resisting similar raids and the deployment of the National Guard.

On Monday, a number of activists rallied outside Chicago Police headquarters. Demonstrators accused Chicago police of helping ICE with crowd control.

Chicago police have denied that claim.

