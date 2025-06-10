24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Protests expected in Chicago Tuesday over recent ICE raids

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 10, 2025 11:41AM
More demonstrations expected in Chicago regarding recent ICE raids
ABC7 has learned of at least two planned Chicago protests on Tuesday over recent ICE raids.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 has learned of at least two planned Chicago protests on Tuesday over recent ICE raids.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A number of social justice groups are expected to rally and march at ICE Chicago's Immigration Court in the morning and later in the day at Federal Plaza.

Organizers say the protest is also being held in solidarity with the people of Los Angeles resisting similar raids and the deployment of the National Guard.

RELATED | Chicago advocates rally against Trump's immigration crackdown: 'A belligerent power grab'

On Monday, a number of activists rallied outside Chicago Police headquarters. Demonstrators accused Chicago police of helping ICE with crowd control.

Chicago police have denied that claim.

SEE MORE | Trump authorizes additional 2,000 National Guard members to Los Angeles, US officials say

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW