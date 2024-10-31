DeKalb man shot by police charged in stabbing at car dealership, officials say

DeKalb police shot a knife-wielding man accused in a stabbing Wednesday at a Toyota car dealership on Sycamore Road, officials said.

DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) -- Charges have been filed after a stabbing attack last week in DeKalb.

Illinois State Police have been investigating an officer-involved shooting related to the knife attack at a car dealership in the city.

A man was shot by police just before 2 p.m. Oct. 23 after he allegedly attacked multiple people with a knife at a Toyota car dealership in the 1800 block of Sycamore Road, DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes told ABC7.

The suspect has now been identified as 32-year-old Charles M. Tripicchio of DeKalb, police said Wednesday. He has been charged with multiple felonies, including Armed Violence, Attempted Armed Robbery, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Damage to Property and three counts of Aggravated Assault.

The midday incident brought police from multiple departments to the DeKalb dealership turned crime scene.

Something like this is shocking to all of us... we see that across the United States, but really this is not a characteristic of DeKalb. Cohen Barnes, DeKalb Mayor

Officials said a man who was inside the business produced a knife and started attacking people. At least one car dealership employee received minor injuries from the attack and was treated at the scene, police told ABC7.

Tripicchio was shot by police after he approached officers and refused to put down the knife, police said. He was flown to a hospital in Rockford, and he was later reported to be in good condition.

"They immediately commanded the person with the knife to drop the weapon, did not drop the weapon, turned to them, and started advancing to them," DeKalb City Manager Bill Nicklas said.

Officials said police then opened fire, wounding the man.

Tripicchio continues to recover at a hospital, and he will be take to the DeKalb County Jail once he is discharged, police said.

"Something like this is shocking to all of us," Mayor Barnes said. "It does happen. Obviously, we see that across the United States, but really this is not a characteristic of DeKalb."

Earlier this month, Tripicchio has been released from jail after being held in custody for domestic violence charges in a separate incident, police said.

No further information was immediately available.