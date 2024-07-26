Secret Service, Chicago police to canvas area around United Center ahead of DNC

Authorities to distribute maps, information on security perimeter around United Center, McCormick Place for convention

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Safety preparations continue ahead of the next month's Democratic National Convention.

Friday morning, the Secret Service plans to distribute maps and information about the security plans around the United Center for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The area highlighted in red will have no public access, while the areas in yellow will have limited access.

There will be a similar set-up at McCormick Place, which will also be holding some events.

There's frustration among residents and businesses in the area.

"It's going to be quite the headache because we just know that we ain't going to be able to park in front of our house where we pay rent," Georgia Jones, who lives near United Center, said.

"We have businesses that have indicated that they're either going to be shutting down for the dates of the DNC or at least shortening their hours of operation," Jim Wales, president of South Loop Neighbors.

The restrictions go into effect the evening of August 17, two nights before the convention begins,

Meanwhile, it's still not known where designated protest zones will be located.