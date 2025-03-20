In another instance, a woman in the audience stood up and yelled at Casten about U.S. support going to Israel.

Congressman Sean Casten Downers Grove town hall shut down by police after protester jumps on stage

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten's Downers Grove town hall was shut down by police after a pro-Palestinian protester jumped on stage Wednesday.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban town hall had to be shut down by police.

There was a heated confrontation during Congressman Sean Casten's meeting Wednesday night in Downers Grove.

The Democratic legislator from Downers Grove was interrupted several times by pro-Palestinian protesters.

"Sir, we will have a question period. If you cannot behave respectfully, then leave," U.S. Rep. Casten said.

At one point, a man jumped onto the stage, forcing police to escort constituents out of the building.

In another instance, a woman in the audience stood up and yelled at Casten about U.S. support going to Israel.

"Ma'am, can you please sit down? Ma'am, ma'am, ma'am... what is your point in disrupting this event? I recognize your face, you have disrupted many events," Casten said.

Town halls have become increasingly heated across the country.

Casten said they should continue, as long as a safety plan is in place.

CNN contributed to this report.