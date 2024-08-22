Michelle Obama DNC speech reminds Democrats to get to work to win in November

The message from former First Lady Michelle Obama was clear last night: the excitement this week must turn into action. Delegates know they have their work cut out for them when th

The message from former First Lady Michelle Obama was clear last night: the excitement this week must turn into action. Delegates know they have their work cut out for them when th

The message from former First Lady Michelle Obama was clear last night: the excitement this week must turn into action. Delegates know they have their work cut out for them when th

The message from former First Lady Michelle Obama was clear last night: the excitement this week must turn into action. Delegates know they have their work cut out for them when th

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The message from former First Lady Michelle Obama was clear last night: the excitement this week must turn into action. Delegates know they have their work cut out for them when they return home.

"If we start feeling tired, If we start feeling dread creeping back in. We gotta pick up ourselves, throw water on our face and what? Do something!" she told the crowd.

"Do something" wasn't just an ask, it was an order from the former first lady as she gave Democrats a big dose of reality.

"No matter how good we feel tonight, tomorrow or the next day, this is going to be an uphill battle," she said.

Obama warned Democrats they cannot be their own worst enemies. Wednesday, various DNC caucuses discussed the plan to get out the vote.

"The Latino vote is crucial in this year's election, the battleground states, especially, Latinos are the margin of victory in so many of those places, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona," said Michelle Villegas Tapia, Harris-Walz Campaign National Latino Engagement Director.

Tapia spoke to delegates about the work ahead.

"We've got all kinds of organizing programs. We have field offices, we have digital channels, like the WhatsApp channel and our national organizing calls, all of these different ways that Latinos can get involved," she said

And the DNC's Black Caucus said getting people motivated and registered is the key. Chairwoman Virgie Rollins said it's time for Democrats to be aggressive and be on the offensive.

"Before if they go low, you go high, now you take them directly, if they go low, some of us going to go low with them," Rollins said.

With lessons learned from mistakes made in 2016, Texas delegate Betty Keller knows what she will do to make sure Democrats do not take one vote for granted.

"A lot of prayer, and me going back to Texas, putting on my tennis shoes and do a lot of walking," she said.

But Democratic leaders and organizers tell delegates the most powerful tool they have are their mouths. They are telling everyone here to talk with their family, friends and neighbors about the Harris-Walz ticket.