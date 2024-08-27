Demolition to start Tuesday for permanent Bally's casino, hotel at former Tribune publishing site

Demolition will start Tuesday for the permanent Bally's casino and hotel at the former Chicago Tribune publishing site on Chicago and Halsted.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Demolition starts Tuesday, at the future home of Bally's permanent Chicago casino.

An excavator will bring down the first pieces of the former Chicago Tribune publishing center at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street. The facility closed in May.

Bally's expects to open its permanent casino and 500-room hotel in fall of 2026.

It is also currently operating a temporary casino at the Medinah Temple in River North.

The company accepted a buyout offer from its largest shareholder for more than $4.5 billion late last month.

Standard General, a hedge fund led by Bally's Chairman Soo Kim, will buy the remaining shares of the company, which will keep it publicly traded.

Bally's recently revealed new renderings of the planned casino, after saying it secured funding for the complex. The site plan includes a 34-story hotel tower, pending approval from the Chicago Department of Planning and Development.

The Illinois Gaming Board said they are aware of the buyout and are reviewing it.

Bally's told the Chicago Tribune the Chicago casino plans remain unchanged.