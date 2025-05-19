17-year-old boy charged in downtown Downers Grove armed robbery: officials

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Colorado teenager has been charged in an armed robbery in the west suburbs last month, officials said.

The 17-year-old, who has not been named because he is a minor, is a Venezuelan migrant, Downers Grove police and the DuPage County State's Attorney's office said Monday.

The boy, who was living in Denver, has been charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

He appeared in court Monday morning, and was ordered held until his next court appearance Thursday.

West suburban officials said he's accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint downtown Downers Grove just before 8:40 p.m. April 22, in the 4900-block of Forest Avenue.

Officials said the woman was walking by herself, when a group of four people approached her.

Officials said the teen flashed a multi-colored gun, while another suspect pulled at the woman's purse. The woman gave the teen about $110 before the group left, officials said.

A DuPage County judge issued a warrant for the teen May 7. He waived extradition from Colorado, and was brought to DuPage County Friday.

"It is alleged after enjoying an evening out, an innocent woman was robbed at gunpoint as she walked home," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Officials previously said six people were in custody after the robbery.

Six men were taken into custody after a traffic stop in the 3200-block of Highland Avenue, police said at the time.

Police said a matching gun was found in their vehicle.

It's not immediately clear if those men were charged or released.

"I commend our patrol officers for their quick response and field investigation on the night of the incident, which led to the identification of the suspect's associates and the recovery of the firearm used during the robbery," Downers Grove Chief of Police Michael DeVries said Monday. "While our work to apprehend the other individuals involved continues, I am happy to bring some resolution on behalf of the victim of this incident."

Just days after the Forest Avenue robbery, two men were robbed at gunpoint about 8 p.m. in the 1600-block of 75th Street, police said.

The suspect stole cash and two phones, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the crimes were connected.

