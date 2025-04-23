6 arrested after armed robbery in Downers Grove, police say

Six men were arrested after an armed robbery Tuesday night on Forest Avenue in Downers Grove, police said.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Six people are in custody after an armed robbery in Downers Grove Tuesday night.

A woman called 911 to report she had been held up by three men around 8:37 p.m. in the 4900 block of Forest Avenue, police said. One of them displayed a multi-colored gun.

A short time later, six men were taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Highland Avenue, Downers Grove police said.

Police said a matching gun was found in the vehicle.

No charges have yet been filed.

No further information was immediately available as police continue to investigate.