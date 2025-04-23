24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
6 arrested after armed robbery in Downers Grove, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, April 23, 2025 10:01PM
6 arrested after armed robbery in west suburbs: police
Six men were arrested after an armed robbery Tuesday night on Forest Avenue in Downers Grove, police said.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Six people are in custody after an armed robbery in Downers Grove Tuesday night.

A woman called 911 to report she had been held up by three men around 8:37 p.m. in the 4900 block of Forest Avenue, police said. One of them displayed a multi-colored gun.

A short time later, six men were taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Highland Avenue, Downers Grove police said.

Police said a matching gun was found in the vehicle.

No charges have yet been filed.

No further information was immediately available as police continue to investigate.

