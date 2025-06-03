DePaul soccer player Chase Stegall dies, university announces

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A DePaul University men's soccer player died Monday morning, the university announced.

Chase Stegall, 20, was a sophomore at the university and was a native of Atlanta, Georgia.

Vice president and director of athletics DeWayne Peevy and head men's Soccer coach Mark Plotkin said in a statement, ""We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Chase Stegall, a cherished member of our community, dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chase's family, friends, teammates and all who loved him. In the coming days, we will support Chase's family and teammates through this devastating time. His loss will be deeply felt across our entire Athletics and university family and his memory will forever be a part of DePaul University."

The university said details on a memorial service are forthcoming.

