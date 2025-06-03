24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

DePaul soccer player Chase Stegall dies, university announces

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 3, 2025 1:48PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A DePaul University men's soccer player died Monday morning, the university announced.

Chase Stegall, 20, was a sophomore at the university and was a native of Atlanta, Georgia.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Vice president and director of athletics DeWayne Peevy and head men's Soccer coach Mark Plotkin said in a statement, ""We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Chase Stegall, a cherished member of our community, dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chase's family, friends, teammates and all who loved him. In the coming days, we will support Chase's family and teammates through this devastating time. His loss will be deeply felt across our entire Athletics and university family and his memory will forever be a part of DePaul University."

The university said details on a memorial service are forthcoming.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW