DePaul president to testify before Congress on stopping antisemitism

CHICAGO (WLS) -- DePaul University President Robert Manuel is scheduled to testify before a congressional committee Wednesday about stopping the spread of antisemitism on college campuses.

This week, DePaul announced a new policy requiring students, faculty and staff to temporarily remove masks or face coverings, if asked to do so by a public safety officer.

This was something the Chicago Jewish Alliance pushed for after two Jewish students were attacked on campus last year.