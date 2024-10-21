24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Des Plaines considering residential beekeeping pilot program

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, October 21, 2024 10:54PM
Des Plaines considering beekeeping pilot program
Des Plaines considering beekeeping pilot programThe Des Plaines City Council is considering a pilot program for residential beekeeping.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A beekeeping debate in the northwest suburbs is creating quite the buzz.

The Des Plaines City Council will consider a proposal to allow 10 residents to maintain beehives for a two-year pilot program. The proposal will be discussed during the council's Monday night meeting.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Apiaries would only be allowed on residential properties and would be regulated. Formal permits would be required.

Currently Arlington Heights, Deer Park, Elgin, Elk Grove Village and Naperville are among the communities that allow beekeeping.

Monday night's meeting on the beekeeping pilot program starts at 7 p.m. at Des Plaines City Hall.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW