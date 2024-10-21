Des Plaines considering residential beekeeping pilot program

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A beekeeping debate in the northwest suburbs is creating quite the buzz.

The Des Plaines City Council will consider a proposal to allow 10 residents to maintain beehives for a two-year pilot program. The proposal will be discussed during the council's Monday night meeting.

Apiaries would only be allowed on residential properties and would be regulated. Formal permits would be required.

Currently Arlington Heights, Deer Park, Elgin, Elk Grove Village and Naperville are among the communities that allow beekeeping.

Monday night's meeting on the beekeeping pilot program starts at 7 p.m. at Des Plaines City Hall.

