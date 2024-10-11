WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Des Plaines police looking for cyclist who seriously injured driver in road rage stabbing

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, October 11, 2024 11:27PM
Cyclist seriously hurts driver in suburban road rage stabbing: police
A cyclist seriously injured a driver in a Des Plaines stabbing in the 1500-block of Miner Street on Friday afternoon, police said.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- North suburban police are looking for a cyclist who attacked a driver on Friday afternoon.

Des Plaines police responded to the 1500-block of Miner Street around 12:15 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Officers said they found the victim, a 53-year-old Skokie man, standing in the road with multiple stab wounds.

The victim told officers he got into an argument with a cyclist, who reached into the vehicle and stabbed him with a knife.

The Des Plaines Fire Department transported him to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the attack appears to be an isolated road rage incident.

The bicyclist, who fled the scene, is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old. He wore a grey tank top, khaki shorts, and a backpack.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW