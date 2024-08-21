Mississippi escaped inmate wanted for murder barricaded inside Chicago restaurant: US Marshals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An escaped inmate from Mississippi is barricaded inside a restaurant on Chicago's Near West Side on Tuesday evening, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Joshua Zimmerman is wanted for murder and armed robbery. He escaped from the DeSoto County Circuit Court Building on June 14.

Zimmerman is now barricaded at Seafood Junction, located at 2325 West Madison Street, surrounded by the Chicago SWAT team, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed just before 8 p.m.

Authorities said Zimmerman is alone in the restaurant, and there are no innocent civilians at risk.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward up to $10,000 for Zimmerman's capture.

Zimmerman is described as 5-foot-11 and weighs about 210 pounds, He has tattoos on his neck and arms. He is believed to have shaved his beard since his escape.

DeSoto County deputies held a press conference on Tuesday night. A spokesperson emphasized that further details about the ongoing situation in Chicago are being handled by the Marshals Service and the Chicago Police Department, as it falls outside local jurisdiction.

The investigation into Zimmerman's escape has been extensive, with contributions from federal, state, and local agencies.

"We have been working diligently for 68 days, alongside various organizations, to bring this case to a close," the spokesperson noted. "We appreciate the public's patience as we have intentionally kept details quiet to avoid spreading misinformation."

Officials said they remain focused on extradition plans and are hopeful for a resolution soon.

"We are eager to return Zimmerman to our detention facility so we can thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding his escape," the spokesperson said.

The high-profile case has garnered significant media attention, with major networks and public figures such as Dog the Bounty Hunter following the developments closely. The spokesperson acknowledged the broad interest in the case, saying, "This is a significant event, and we are committed to bringing it to a successful conclusion."

U.S. Marshals Service asked anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-800-336-0102 or go to https://www.usmarshals.gov/what-we-do/fugitive-investigations/submitting-a-tip.

ABC News contributed to this report.