Diane Alexander White opens 'Gather Together: Chicago Street Photography' exhibit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For more than 40 years, Diane Alexander White has photographed the city's community festivals and street parades, bringing a unique perspective on the big events that bring Chicagoans together.

White's new exhibit is at the National Hellenic Museum, called "Gather Together: Chicago Street Photography."

White joined ABC7 Wednesday to talk about what inspired her to pursue a career as a photographer and about the exhibit.

White's new photo exhibit can be seen now at the National Hellenic Museum on South Halsted.

More information can be found at dawhitephotography.com.