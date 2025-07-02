Family of Sean 'Diddy' Combs reacts to verdict: 'So happy, Pops is coming home'

Dan Krauth speaks with Sean Combs' son about his reaction to his trial verdict.

NEW YORK CITY -- The family of Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrated on the streets of New York City on Wednesday after a split verdict that acquitted the music mogul on the most serious charges.

Combs was convicted of transporting people across state lines for the purpose of engaging in prostitution, but the jury acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, which were related to allegations that he forced girlfriends into hundreds of drug-fueled sex marathons with other men. His lawyers said the women were willing participants.

Outside the courthouse, Combs' son Christian Combs said, "We're so happy -- Pops is coming home."

As Sean Combs' mother, Janice Combs, left the courtroom, she told ABC News her heart was fluttering as the verdict was read.

There were screams of joy from Combs' supporters when he was found not guilty of sex trafficking in connection with his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Combs was notably happy when he was found not guilty of sex trafficking in connection with his ex-girlfriend who testified under the pseudonym "Jane," lifting his fist and tightly gripping the hand of his attorney, Teny Geragos.

When a prosecutor argued to the judge that Combs should stay in custody, Janice Combs wrapped her hand around her grandson Christian's neck.

When the judge said he thought Combs didn't want to return to the Metropolitan Detention Center, Combs comically shook his head no and put up prayer hands, prompting the gallery to break out in laughter.

To his seven children, Combs is known as dad. To the rest of the world, he's a hip-hop mogul and multi-millionaire who now faces the possibility of spending years behind bars.

He'll be sentenced at a later date, but a bail hearing on Wednesday evening will determine if Combs will be released from prison until then.

The attorney for Cassie Ventura said his client "paved the way" for Wednesday's charges.

She testified for days, giving graphic details about bouts of violence and hotel "freak offs" involving sex with escorts at Combs' direction, but after a seven-week trial, a jury of 12 men and women, found the Harlem-born rapper not guilty of the most serious charges against him.

The U.S. Attorney's Office released a statement that reads in part: "Sex crimes deeply scar victims, and the disturbing reality is that sex crimes are all too present in many aspects of our society. Victims endure gut-wrenching physical and mental abuse, leading to lasting trauma. New Yorkers and all Americans want this scourge stopped and perpetrators brought to justice."

ABC News contributed to this report.