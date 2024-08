Suspect charged in 2022 shooting, robbery at Oak Lawn jewelry store

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a shooting and robbery that happened at an Oak Lawn jewelry store in 2022, officials said.

During the robbery at Reichman Jewelers, one of the store's co-owners was shot and wounded.

DNA evidence recently led police to Dionte Reed.

He has been charged with attempted murder and robbery.

Investigators are still searching for two more people.