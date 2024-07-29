Disney gets ready for Halloween for a good cause

Disney will donate costumes to the Starlight Children's Foundation to help hospitalized children

Costumes for a cause! Disney launches a special initiative to help pediatric patients get ready for Halloween.

Spooky season will be here before you know it and The Walt Disney Company is spreading some of that Disney magic to help seriously ill children and their families.

"Nobody does Halloween like Disney. And as part of our commitment to children's hospitals, Disney is launching a brand new program for this Halloween season," Patrick Sager told On The Red Carpet. "For each costume purchased at Disneystore.com, Disney will donate one costume to Starlight Children's Foundation."

Up to 20,000 costumes will be donated. And there are plenty to choose from at the Disney store.

"We have costumes for adults and kids across such a wide variety of characters. Also, we have adaptive costumes as well as wheelchair ramps and covers and sensory friendly costumes. Because at Disney Store, we're really hoping that everybody can go out and trick or treat this holiday season," Sager said.

"It's important for Disney to provide these costumes to children in hospitals across the country. It really gives them a moment of Halloween joy when they might not be able to go out and trick or treat," Sager said.

To purchase your costumes, head to disneystore.com/halloween-shop.

And to find out more about this special program, head to starlight.org/halloweenjoy.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.