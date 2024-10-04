Las Vegas police close investigation into Andrew Holmes; no charges will be filed

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Las Vegas have closed their investigation of Dolton Village Trustee Andrew Holmes, and no charges will be filed.

Holmes was accused of sexually assaulting a former Dolton employee during a village-funded trip to Las Vegas last year.

Along with his work as a trustee, Holmes is also a well-known gun violence victims' advocate.

The woman publicly made her accusations in a video and appeared at a Dolton village meeting earlier this year.

She is currently suing the village and Holmes, saying she was fired after taking her sexual assault allegations to embattled Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

ABC7 has reached out to Holmes for reaction to the decision by Las Vegas police to close the case.

