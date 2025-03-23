24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
1 shot, killed in restaurant parking lot in Dolton, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 23, 2025 1:12AM
DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A male victim was shot and killed Saturday in the parking lot of restaurant in the south suburbs.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. outside of Taurus Flavors at 770 E. 142nd St. in Dolton, police said.

Dolton police officers found a male victim at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.

A person of interest was taken into custody.

The shooting was believed to be a domestic-related incident, Dolton police said.

No further information was immediately available.

