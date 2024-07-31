Donald Trump appearance at NABJ convention in Chicago draws protests as he insults journalists

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former President Donald Trump appeared at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago Wednesday, in a combative and contentious panel hosted by ABC's Rachel Scott, as protesters gathered outside.

There were dueling protests held in the afternoon, with some saying they're happy to see the former president and others saying he's not welcome in this city.

""I find it really kind of disappointing we have Donald Trump in this city right now," said resident Nate Sun. "I feel like Chicago is a city that doesn't stand for his values."

""I'm here to support Donald Trump because I am a patriot, I'm an American, I have a family and quite frankly, I'm getting tired of the illegals here," said Vashon Tuncle, Trump supporter.

Pro-Palestine supporters gathered with the Black Lives Matter movement outside the hotel where ethe convention is being held. They said they've heard enough from the former president in over the last several years.

"We're not gonna miss an opportunity to protest the former president when he comes here," said Hatem Abudayyeh, national chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network. "He's not welcome in Chicago."

READ MORE: Black journalists convention co-chair steps down 1 day after announcement that Trump will speak

Trump's visit also caused some controversy at the conference because of disrespectful comments he has made toward Black women in the press corps. His visit also prompted the NABJ convention's co-chair to quit, saying she was not consulted on giving him the platform.

The panel got combative right off the top, when Soctt asked about his disrespectful treatment of Black female journalists and why Black voters should support him.

"Well, first of all, I don't think I've ever been asked a question so, in such a horrible manner, a first question," Trump said.

Among the questions top of mind for many journalists in attendance was a controversial comment Trump made about undocumented immigrants taking "Black jobs." The former president doubled down on his answer.

RELATED: Trump questions Harris' race in NABJ interview in Chicago, says VP pick 'does not have any impact'

"I will tell you that coming-- coming from the border are millions and millions of people that happen to be taking black jobs. You had the best-" he said.

"What exactly is a 'Black job,' sir?" Scott pressed.

"A Black job is anybody that has a job, that's what it is. Anybody that has a job. And they take it," Trump responded.

"He is yet to say what that he means by black jobs. Any job is what he said. But it's a very denigrating term that African Americans and many people really wanted an answer," said journalist and ABC7 political analyst Laura Washington. "That was my number one question, what is a black job? And he didn't answer that question."

Trump, who had been gaining support among Black men, is now facing a new dynamic with Vice President Kamala Harris as his presumed November opponent.

The former president mocked Harris and when asked about Republican comments that she is a "DEI" hire, Trump deflected -- asking the journalist instead to define DEI, which she did repeatedly.

Trump also appeared to question Harris' race.

"I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now, she wants to be known as Black. So, I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?" Trump said.

Harris is the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother.

"She has always identified as a Black woman," ABC's Scott responded. "She went to a historically Black college."

"I respect either one. I respect either one," Trump said. "But she obviously doesn't because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden she made a turn, and she went -- she became a Black person."

Harris' campaign responded after the NABJ interview, saying Trump showed "hostility" on the stage that mirrored the "hostility he has shown throughout his life, throughout his term in office, and throughout his campaign for president."

"Today's tirade is simply a taste of the chaos and division that has been a hallmark of Trump's MAGA rallies this entire campaign," Harris campaign Communications Director Michael Tyler said in a statement.

Journalists attending the panel said it was an important experience, despite criticism of the NABJ organization.

"Ultimately our organization serves as an opportunity to ask the hard questions," said journalist Brandon Jones. "He is who he is and I think he answered the questions and there was a little bit of a back and forth between both sides."

And while many Chicagoans pushed back against the visit, some said they stand with the former president and believe he has done more for this city than other elected officials.

ABC News contributed to this report