100 days into President Trump term, Chicago-area residents worry Medicaid could be on chopping block

The program keeps families from having to pay thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket costs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It has been 100 days since President Donald Trump began his second term in office, and now Medicaid could be on the chopping block, as the administration works to cut down the nation's debt.

But top Republicans say Medicaid spending is growing at a rate that is not justifiable.

The potential loss of Medicaid has families fearful they won't be able to provide a future for their loved ones with disabilities. They said Tuesday it's that uncertainty that has them up restless.

"We're both in our 70s, and the question is, today, what about when we're gone?" Ron Coppel said.

Some caregivers say the help they need can only be provided through Medicaid, and when they're gone, institutions like Clearbrook will be the only way their loved ones with special needs will continue to thrive.

"Clearbrook is going to be providing; they're replacing us somewhere in the future," Coppel said.

It's that thought that keeps Micki and Ron Coppel up at night.

They're parents to twin brothers, Zach and KC, who are both living with autism. Both men are living in Clearbrook homes, an organization that provides care and support to those with intellectual or mental disabilities.

"Every one of our almost 1,000 employees is essentially funded by Medicaid," Clearbrook CEO Jessica Smart said.

While President Trump is insisting Medicaid won't have to be cut, he is still calling for $880 billion in cuts over 10 years from operations overseen by the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The Congressional Budget Office has said that mission can only be achieved by slashing Medicaid.

"I think when you say cutting Medicaid, the total spend on Medicaid should go down because Medicaid is not an efficient program," former Republican National Committee member Richard Porter said.

Porter said the president hasn't been focused on cutting Medicaid, but instead on finding places of redundancy, fraud and waste.

"What you're going to see is finding ways to deliver the same service, but at a better price and a lower cost to the government. So, you know, I think that, is that a cut, or is that an improvement?" Porter said.

But even the president's promise to protect services of Medicaid hasn't been enough to comfort worrying families.

"Make your cuts, but make your cuts about things with the idea of caring for us or your people," Coppel said.

Clearbrook, which serves nearly 8,000 people across the state, said, without their services, they fear their clients could end up in state-operated facilities.

Porter is encouraging others to trust in Trump's plan and wait to see what happens.