Trump admin reflects 'country club,' Mayor Brandon Johnson says in response to DOJ investigation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Comments made by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson are under scrutiny and have gotten the attention of the Justice Department.

The mayor was talking about Black leaders, who make up his leadership team. That video from Sunday, has gone viral.

At a scheduled event, Mayor Johnson responded to the civil rights investigation launched by the Department of Justice after the Trump administration took issue with Johnson's comments about the city's hiring.

"Business and economic neighborhood development, the deputy mayor is a Black woman," Mayor Johnson said. "The department of planning and development, is a Black woman, Infrastructure deputy mayor is a black woman, Chief operations officer is a Black man. Budget director is a Black woman, Senior advisor is a Black man....Having people in my administration that will look out for the interests of everyone, and everyone means you have to look out or the interests of Black folks because that hasn't happened, that is how we ensure long-term sustainable growth."

The mayor made that comment on Sunday while at the Apostolic Church of God on Chicago's South Side.

He was sharing his vision for the remainder of his term - emphasizing education, public safety and equity as he touted the diversity in his administration.

But the Trump Administration doesn't see it that way, suggesting that Johnson made hiring decisions solely on the basis of race.

The proof, they say, is the number of Black officials in his administration.

Tuesday morning, Mayor Johnson fired back.

"I am very proud of the fact that we have one of the most if not the most diverse administration in the history of Chicago.," Johnson said. "What's clear is not only does the Trump administration not respect the rule of law or what's sensible about our society, you would be hard-pressed to find qualified individuals who are in his administration. My administration reflects the country, it reflects the city. His administration reflects the country club."

The mayor's office shared a breakdown of its demographics. Its data shows the Johnson administration is just over a third Black with Whites, Hispanics and Asians rounding out roles in the administration.

The mayor's office says it's awaiting official receipt of the letter.

This is the latest investigation into the mayor and the city of Chicago. The Trump administration is also suing over the city's sanctuary policies.

Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates issued a statement saying, "The president who sees no problem allegedly assaulting women or publicly accepting bribes is using the division of government meant to protect our civil rights to police Black public servants instead.

"The families Black Chicagoans come from didn't flee the Jim Crow South to have a White House reinstate it in 2025 nationwide.

"People of our city no matter their race should be proud of the progress this administration has made in crafting a representative government instead of one built on patronage or corporate influence.

"It's obvious that those who attack Black excellence do so because they pale in comparison.

"Jim Crow and the Klan ended our country's first reconstruction. Reagan and the backlash reacted to the second. Our generation is being tasked with leading the third reconstruction and Donald Trump and his cronies will not be the ones to turn us back now."

