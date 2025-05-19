DOJ opens civil rights investigation into Chicago hiring practices after Mayor Johnson comments

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Department of Justice opened a civil rights investigation into the city of Chicago's hiring practices on Monday.

The announcement was made in a letter to Mayor Brandon Johnson from Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon.

"Our investigation is based on information suggesting that you have made hiring decisions solely on the basis of race. In your remarks made yesterday at the Apostolic Church of God in Woodlawn, you 'highlight [ ed ] the number of Black officials in [ your ] administration,'" the letter says.

Dhillon said Mayor Johnson emphasized race at the remarks:

-"Business and Economic Neighborhood Development, the deputy mayor is a Black woman."

- "Department of Planning and Development is a Black woman."

- "Infrastructure, deputy mayor is a Black woman."

- "Chief operations officer is a Black man."

- "Budget director is a Black woman."

- "Senior advisor is a Black man."

"If these kind of hiring decisions are being made for top-level positions in your administration, then it begs the question whether such decisions are also being made for lower-level positions," Dhillon said in the letter.

Mayor Johnson also said the following during Sunday's event:

"There are some detractors that will try and push back on me and say 'the only thing the mayor talks about is the hiring of Black people.' No. What I'm saying is: when you hire our people we always look out for everybody else. We are the most generous people on the planet."

The video in the player above shows the moment Johnson made the remarks highlighted by Dhillon.

ABC7 Chicago has reached out to Mayor Johnson for a statement.