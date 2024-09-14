Chicago shooting: 2 men shot on sidewalk in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot in downtown Chicago early Saturday morning, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Loop in the 0-100-block of East Wacker Drive just after 1:30 a.m.

Two men, 24 and 67 years old, were standing on the sidewalk at different locations when someone fired shots, police said.

The 24-year-old, shot in his buttocks, and the 67-year-old, shot in his thigh, were transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

