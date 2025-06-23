Dozens protest against Trump administration's strikes on Iranian nuclear sites at Federal Plaza

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism bulletin Sunday warning of possible cyber attacks and violence, including antisemitic hate crimes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 saw a few dozen people show up at Federal Plaza on Sunday night, all of them protesting against the Trump administration's attacks in Iran.

The protesters said they are worried the U.S. is headed to another dragged out conflict in the Middle East.

The protesters, who rallied for peace, said they are tired of the actions of President Donald Trump and his administration.

"Trump, who claims that he's a peacemaker, is now bombing Iran," one speaker said.

The group of protesters decided to gather on Sunday after hearing of Trump's decision on Saturday night to attack three of Iran's nuclear sites.

The president called those strikes a massive success while saying now is the time for peace. But these people are worried of the possible retaliation to come from Iran.

"This doesn't help anyone, and also it blows all of our money for no reason, and Trump knows that, too. For a fiscally conservative, small government type of guy, the worst thing you want to do is spend another 1 or 2 trillion on a war we're not going to win," said Evanston resident Neema Naezem.

It is another Middle East conflict that hits close to home for Ali Tarokh, a human rights activist who was previously arrested by the Iranian military before he escaped to the U.S. as a refugee in 2012.

"The regime couldn't tolerate that, and I got arrested. Four months of military confinement, two years prison, and I was banned from studying university, and that's why I arrived here," Tarokh said.

As an Iranian native, he does not see how this can end peacefully for either country.

"He closed all doors now. I don't know how he would bring the Iranians to the table again," Tarokh said.

Sunday's protests were just the start of the rallies that are planned for this week in Chicago. Organizers said they plan to return to Federal Plaza on Monday afternoon to continue their anti-war protests.

