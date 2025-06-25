Some said they've waited a long time for this special moment.

Dozens become US citizens in 1st-ever naturalization ceremony at Midway: 'It means everything'

More than two dozen people from different countries made it official Wednesday, becoming Americans during a ceremony at Midway airport.

More than two dozen people from different countries made it official Wednesday, becoming Americans during a ceremony at Midway airport.

More than two dozen people from different countries made it official Wednesday, becoming Americans during a ceremony at Midway airport.

More than two dozen people from different countries made it official Wednesday, becoming Americans during a ceremony at Midway airport.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than two dozen people from different countries made it official Wednesday, becoming Americans during a ceremony at Midway airport.

Some said they've waited a long time for this special moment.

It was the very first time Chicago has held naturalization ceremony at an airport. And those who became citizens said it was the perfect place to make their dreams come true.

"It means everything. It means like I do belong from here, truly, fully," Daria Rum said.

It was a day she's waited a decade for.

"I moved when I was 19, and I basically grew up in this country," Rum said.

Now, Rum is a U.S. citizen. She's the first in her family to become one. She says, after the ceremony, she was already sending videos to her parents back in Russia.

"Now I can actually bring them here," Rum said. "They're proud, and they're very excited that they've been waiting for that day for me. It's my second birthday today."

Over 25 Chicago-area residents from six countries, including Jordan, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Spain and Yemen, were sworn in as U.S. citizens Wednesday.

RELATED: Over 100 from 34 countries take oath of allegiance to become US citizens in Joliet

The ceremony was intentionally held at Midway airport for the first time: a gathering place for those in Chicago and across the world.

"They should have the confidence of knowing that we're happy to see them, and we want them, and that they have a place here, and that there is room for compassion and kindness," Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer said.

As each new citizen grabbed their certificates, some say they want to use this moment to motivate others of the importance of immigration in a deeply divided American society.

"Let's demonstrate to this bigger country that we can become good citizens," Silvia Garcia said.

"They do see how important and satisfying it is to be part of a nation that, you know, for all its worth, tries to do what's right," Pallmeyer said.

Those like Garcia, born and raised in Mexico, say they want their stories to be examples for immigrant families to never give up on their American dreams.

"It doesn't let me forget what I'm coming from," Garcia said. "Just encourage them to stay stronger, they can do it. They can do it."

Those in charge of the ceremony said another reason they did it at Midway was community engagement.

They say it's often travelers' first time seeing a naturalization ceremony.