Oklahoma doctor allegedly staged 4-year-old daughter's death as drowning in Florida

EL PORTAL, Fla. -- An Oklahoma doctor has been arrested for allegedly murdering her 4-year-old daughter while on vacation in Florida and staging the death as a drowning, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Dr. Neha Gupta, a pediatrician from Oklahoma, was arrested on Monday and faces a first-degree murder charge. She is accused of smothering her daughter, Aria Talathi, to death and attempting to cover it up as a drowning, the sheriff's office said in a press release on Wednesday.

Back on June 27 at approximately 3:41 a.m. local time, officers were called to a residence in El Portal, Florida, "in reference to a 4-year-old who was found unresponsive within a swimming pool," according to a police affidavit obtained by ABC News.

Gupta, 36, directed officers to the backyard of the residence, where they found the child "submerged in the deep end of the pool," the affidavit said.

The 4-year-old received CPR and was taken to a local hospital but "despite all life-saving measures," she was pronounced deceased at 4:28 a.m., officials said.

Gupta, who shares custody of her daughter with her ex-husband, told authorities that the two traveled from Edmond, Oklahoma, to Miami and rented a short term rental home through AirBnB -- which is where the 4-year-old was found dead. Gupta's ex-husband, Dr. Saurabh Talathi, said he was unaware the child had left the state of Oklahoma and that the two parents were in an "ongoing custody battle," the affidavit said.

Prior to the incident, the mother and daughter arrived at the rental property on June 26 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. and the child was "tired after a full day of riding jet skis along with spending the day at the beach and was asleep," she told authorities.

Gupta told officials she carried her daughter into the residence and woke her for dinner at approximately 9 p.m. The child fell asleep at around 12:30 a.m. and the two "co-slept on a bed located within the master bedroom," the affidavit said.

Then, at approximately 3:20 a.m., Gupta claimed she was awakened by an "unidentified noise," realized her daughter was not in the bed and that the glass sliding door leading to the patio was open, the affidavit said.

Gupta said that was when she allegedly found her daughter submerged underwater, the affidavit said. She attempted to remove her child from the pool, but was "unsuccessful due to the fact that she is unable to swim," the affidavit said. She told officials she attempted to assist her daughter for 10 minutes before calling paramedics.

On Sunday, an autopsy report revealed that the child's lungs and stomach did not contain any water and were considered "dry" -- ruling out drowning as the cause of death, the affidavit said.

The medical examiner also noticed "cuts within the mouth and bruising within the cheeks" of the child's face, which is consistent with asphyxiation by smothering, the affidavit said. Officials also determined that the child was deceased before being placed in the pool, the affidavit said.

The 4-year-old's stomach was also empty, which contradicts the mother's statement that her daughter ate dinner several hours before the incident, the affidavit said.

Authorities then concluded that Gupta "attempted to conceal the killing" of her daughter by "staging an accidental drowning within the swimming pool," the affidavit said.

Once they obtained an arrest warrant, detectives traveled to Oklahoma City and with the help of local officials, were able to locate and take Gupta into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Gupta is pending extradition to Miami-Dade County where she will be charged with first-degree murder, officials said.

It is unclear whether Gupta has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

