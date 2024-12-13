Driver injured after sedan slams into semi on I-57; all southbound lanes closed at Sauk Trail: ISP

ISP said the crash happened on Interstate 57 southbound, north of Sauk Trail, just after 6:30 a.m. That's near Richton Park.

ISP said the crash happened on Interstate 57 southbound, north of Sauk Trail, just after 6:30 a.m. That's near Richton Park.

ISP said the crash happened on Interstate 57 southbound, north of Sauk Trail, just after 6:30 a.m. That's near Richton Park.

ISP said the crash happened on Interstate 57 southbound, north of Sauk Trail, just after 6:30 a.m. That's near Richton Park.

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver is injured after a sedan and a semi collided in the south suburbs on Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said the crash happened on Interstate 57 southbound, north of Sauk Trail, just after 6:30 a.m. That's near Richton Park.

A semi was reportedly parking on the right shoulder of I-57 when a sedan drove off the roadway and struck it, ISP said.

ISP said the sedan's driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Chopper 7 was over the scene.

All lanes of I-57 southbound are shut down between U.S. 30 and Sauk Trail.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.