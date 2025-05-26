Driver strikes pedestrians at Liverpool victory parade: Police

A driver struck pedestrians in Liverpool on Monday, police said, as thousands had gathered at a parade celebrating the Liverpool Football Club winning the English Premier League soccer title.

The vehicle collided with "a number of pedestrians on Water Street" just after 6 p.m. local time, Merseyside Police said.

Members of the emergency services treat members of the public inside a Police cordon at the scene of an incident on Water Street in Liverpool, north-west England on May 26, 2025. Photo by Darren Staples / AFP

"The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained," Merseyside Police said in a statement.

Emergency personnel are at the scene, authorities said. Police did not have details on any injuries in the collision.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

