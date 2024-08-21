Historic partnership hopes to empower Black, Latino communities to stand united for 2024 election

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new partnership by two powerhouse organizations is empowering Black and Latino communities to stand united this election season.

The historic year-long partnership between the Drum Major Institute and Mi Familia Vota organizations is solely focused on getting Black and brown communities engaged in politics to vote this election.

"We are also here, united, to say, 'enough,'" Mi Familia Vota President Héctor Sánchez Barba said.

The organizations are turning their work into power to build a more inclusive democracy.

"The Black and brown community that is poised with saving democracy," Martin Luther King III said during a news conference Wednesday.

Both organizations say the Latino and Black communities make up 35% of the nation's population.

And data from Mi Familia Vota show Latinos made up 50% of the growth of new eligible voters since 2020.

"Whatever happens in November, our work is cut for us. We have to undo that which has been done," Drum Major Institute President Arndrea King said.

The undoing goes beyond November for King, by changing restrictive voting laws.

According to data from the Brennan Center, nearly 71% of white voters cast ballots in 2020, compared to just 58% of non-white voters.

"Whenever we have a battle, we're always in this as partners," civil rights activist Al Sharpton said.

Together also means making a seat at the table for those like New York chef Grace Ramirez, founder of La Latina Cocina, which puts culturally inspired food in schools, including Chicago's Loyola University.

"We have two communities acting together to bring a better quality of life for a student," Ramirez said.

During the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, Michelle Obama said during a rousing speech at the United Center, "America, hope is making a comeback."

Ramirez was inspired, and said communities of color are realizing their power.

"We are two of the biggest, largest minorities in the country, that, if we come together, we are now the majority," Ramirez said.