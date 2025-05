DuPage County Animal Services celebrating new shelter in Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- We have some kittens at ABC7 Friday morning to help promote DuPage County Animal Services.

They're opening a brand new shelter building in Wheaton and there is a big party on June 14 to celebrate.

Jillian Boyle, who is the foundation coordinator, joined ABC7 to talk about they new building.