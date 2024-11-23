Student accused of bringing loaded gun to Hinsdale South High School denied pretrial release

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy appeared in DuPage County court Friday, after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to Hinsdale South High School in the west suburbs.

The incident happened Thursday.

School leaders got a tip that a student had a loaded gun.

Officers arrested the Willowbrook teen at the school, and took him to the police department for questioning.

He faces weapons charges.

He's being held at least until his next court appearance, which is Dec. 2.

"There is absolutely no reason whatsoever for a sixteen-year-old boy to be in possession of a loaded firearm, particularly at a school, as alleged in this case," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement Friday.