DuSable Lake Shore Drive lane closures planned for resurfacing this week

See full closure schedule from CDOT below

DuSable Lake Shore Drive lane closures planned for resurfacing work this week are expected to impact Chicago traffic.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are more DuSable Lake Shore Drive lane closures planned for this week for the city's ongoing resurfacing road work.

Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 24:



Beginning at 7 p.m. each night, southbound DLSD will be reduced to one lane between Irving Park Rd. and LaSalle Dr.

Additionally, both northbound and southbound DLSD will be reduced to three lanes between Hollywood Ave. and Lawrence Ave.

All ramps will remain open. All lanes will open by 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

The Chicago Department of Transportation said additional updates will be available at chicago.gov/CDOT.