DuSable Lake Shore Drive lane closures planned for resurfacing this week

See full closure schedule from CDOT below

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, October 19, 2024 10:20PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are more DuSable Lake Shore Drive lane closures planned for this week for the city's ongoing resurfacing road work.

Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 24:

  • Beginning at 7 p.m. each night, southbound DLSD will be reduced to one lane between Irving Park Rd. and LaSalle Dr.
  • Additionally, both northbound and southbound DLSD will be reduced to three lanes between Hollywood Ave. and Lawrence Ave.
  • All ramps will remain open. All lanes will open by 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

The Chicago Department of Transportation said additional updates will be available at chicago.gov/CDOT.

