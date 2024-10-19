DuSable Lake Shore Drive lane closures planned for resurfacing this week
See full closure schedule from CDOT below
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Saturday, October 19, 2024 10:20PM
DLSD lane closures planned for resurfacing work this weekDuSable Lake Shore Drive lane closures planned for resurfacing work this week are expected to impact Chicago traffic.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are more DuSable Lake Shore Drive lane closures planned for this week for the city's ongoing resurfacing road work.
Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 24:
- Beginning at 7 p.m. each night, southbound DLSD will be reduced to one lane between Irving Park Rd. and LaSalle Dr.
- Additionally, both northbound and southbound DLSD will be reduced to three lanes between Hollywood Ave. and Lawrence Ave.
- All ramps will remain open. All lanes will open by 6:00 a.m. the following morning.
The Chicago Department of Transportation said additional updates will be available at chicago.gov/CDOT.
