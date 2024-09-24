'Dancing with the Stars' star Artem Chigvintsev won't face domestic violence charges, DA says

Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested for domestic violence, according to Napa County, California, jail records.

Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested for domestic violence, according to Napa County, California, jail records.

Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested for domestic violence, according to Napa County, California, jail records.

Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested for domestic violence, according to Napa County, California, jail records.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. -- A "Dancing with the Stars" pro arrested for domestic violence in Napa, California last month will not be facing criminal charges.

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced on Tuesday her office declined to file charges against Artem Chigvintsev, 42, after a criminal investigation and "careful evaluation of the evidence presented to the DA's office."

Artem Chigvintsev is seen outside 'Dancing With The Stars' Rehearsal Studio on October 07, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence," DA Allison Haley said in a press release.

"We are required to prove any and every criminal charge 'beyond a reasonable doubt' which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn't rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges."

Chigvintsev was arrested for felony domestic violence, according to Napa County, California, jail records, in August.

Video in the media player above is from a previous update

He was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.

The Napa County District Attorney's Office said it may revisit a domestic violence case if it learns of other incidents, or otherwise learns of facts or evidence not previously known.

Chigvintsev was married to former WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia.

Garcia filed for divorce from Chigvintsev earlier this month after two years of marriage following Chigvintsev's domestic violence arrest.

The two share a child, 4-year-old Matteo.

Disney is the parent company of both ABC and this ABC station.

ABC's Good Morning America contributed to this report