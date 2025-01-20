Son allegedly fatally shoots father to protect mother, East Chicago police and witnesses say

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- East Chicago police said a son may have killed his father to protect his mother.

Police are investigating the man's death Saturday night at an apartment in the 1800 block of East 140th Street in East Chicago, Indiana.

Officer responded to the scene around 7 p.m., East Chicago police said.

Witnesses told police the man reached for a weapon while fighting with his wife. That's when the son allegedly shot him.

The ages of the people involved in the incident have not been shared.

No further information was immediately available as police continue to investigate.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.