24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Son allegedly fatally shoots father to protect mother, East Chicago police and witnesses say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, January 20, 2025 3:34AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- East Chicago police said a son may have killed his father to protect his mother.

Police are investigating the man's death Saturday night at an apartment in the 1800 block of East 140th Street in East Chicago, Indiana.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Officer responded to the scene around 7 p.m., East Chicago police said.

Witnesses told police the man reached for a weapon while fighting with his wife. That's when the son allegedly shot him.

The ages of the people involved in the incident have not been shared.

No further information was immediately available as police continue to investigate.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW