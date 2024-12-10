1 dead after freight train, car collide in East Chicago, Indiana: CSX Transportation

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- One person is dead after a freight train and a car collided in Northwest Indiana on Monday afternoon, CSX Transportation confirmed.

CSX said the collision happened in East Chicago at Euclid and Chicago avenues just after 3 p.m.

The car bypassed lowered crossing gates, and that's when it collided with a CSX train, the company said. Authorities responded to the scene.

The passenger inside the car died from their injuries, CSX said. The train's crew was uninjured.

Further information was not immediately available.