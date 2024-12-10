24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 dead after freight train, car collide in East Chicago, Indiana: CSX Transportation

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, December 10, 2024 1:31AM
Train and car collide in Northwest Indiana
CSX Transportation said the collision happened in East Chicago at Euclid and Chicago avenues.

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- One person is dead after a freight train and a car collided in Northwest Indiana on Monday afternoon, CSX Transportation confirmed.

CSX said the collision happened in East Chicago at Euclid and Chicago avenues just after 3 p.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The car bypassed lowered crossing gates, and that's when it collided with a CSX train, the company said. Authorities responded to the scene.

The passenger inside the car died from their injuries, CSX said. The train's crew was uninjured.

Further information was not immediately available.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW