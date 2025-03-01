Man found shot to death at East Garfield Park apartment building: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death at a West Side apartment building on Friday night, Chicago police said.

Police said officers responded to the building near West Madison Street and North Albany Avenue in East Garfield Park just after 10 p.m.

Officers found a 39-year-old man, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, in the hallway.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is not clear who fired the shots.

So far, no one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

