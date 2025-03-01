24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man found shot to death at East Garfield Park apartment building: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 1, 2025 11:13AM
Man found shot to death at West Side apartment building: CPD
An East Garfield Park shooting in Chicago left a man dead near West Madison Street and North Albany Avenue on Friday night, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death at a West Side apartment building on Friday night, Chicago police said.

Police said officers responded to the building near West Madison Street and North Albany Avenue in East Garfield Park just after 10 p.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Officers found a 39-year-old man, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, in the hallway.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is not clear who fired the shots.

So far, no one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW