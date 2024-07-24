Ceremony on Chicago Riverwalk to mark 109 years since Eastland disaster

A ceremony on the Chicago Riverwalk will mark 109 years since the Eastland ship disaster.

A ceremony on the Chicago Riverwalk will mark 109 years since the Eastland ship disaster.

A ceremony on the Chicago Riverwalk will mark 109 years since the Eastland ship disaster.

A ceremony on the Chicago Riverwalk will mark 109 years since the Eastland ship disaster.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A commemoration event Wednesday will mark 109-years since the Eastland ship disaster.

Descendants of the victims will gather along the Riverwalk for a moment of silence.

It was in 1915 that the Eastland sank in the Chicago River, killing 844 passengers and crew.

The Eastland disaster has a devoted gallery as part of the Titanic: The Exhibition at Old Orchard Shopping Center in Skokie, which is open through Labor Day.

RELATED: Documentary brings to life Chicago's deadliest day

Wednesday's event will take begin at 11:45 a.m. on the corner of Clark Street and Wacker Drive, which was the site of the tragedy.