Illinois State Police investigating Edens Expressway shooting in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating after a shooting happened on the Edens Expressway in the north suburbs on Friday evening.
ISP said troopers responded to a report of a shooting on southbound Interstate 94 near Golf Road in Skokie just before 9:30 p.m.
A victim told police they were driving southbound on I-94 when someone in another vehicle fired a shot, striking their vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
The shooting prompted lane closures, which have since been lifted.
ISP said the investigation is ongoing and did not immediately provide further information.