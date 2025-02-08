24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Illinois State Police investigating Edens Expressway shooting in Skokie

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, February 8, 2025 3:42PM
ISP investigating north suburban I-94 shooting
Police are investigating after an I-94 shooting in Skokie, Illinois damaged a vehicle near Golf Road on Friday night.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating after a shooting happened on the Edens Expressway in the north suburbs on Friday evening.

ISP said troopers responded to a report of a shooting on southbound Interstate 94 near Golf Road in Skokie just before 9:30 p.m.

A victim told police they were driving southbound on I-94 when someone in another vehicle fired a shot, striking their vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The shooting prompted lane closures, which have since been lifted.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing and did not immediately provide further information.

