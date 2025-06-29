Edison Park's Kaage Newsstand closing after more than 80 years in business

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nestled on the corner of Oliphant and North Northwest Highway in Edison Park, a longtime neighborhood newsstand is writing its final story.

Sunday's headline is focused on one man: Mike Kaage, who owns Kaage Newsstand.

"My wife used to tease me and say that I was married to this place," Kaage said. "I know just about everyone's name, and of course, I know what paper they get."

The Kaage Newsstand is closing down after more than 80 years in business.

Kaage says it is a bittersweet moment.

"We have been open every day for 82 years," Kaage said. "We had retired guys working. We had a ton of kids who worked for us after school and on weekends."

Kaage is retiring after taking over the 6-by-6-foot newsstand from his family.

His grandfather bought the corner shop during World War II. The purchase price back then was just $100.

It was also Kaage's first job at 5 years old. He has been there ever since.

"It's the people. That's why I keep doing it, until today," Kaage said.

Kaage's role in this tightly knit community speaks for itself.

Just ask the dozens of people there Sunday, celebrating Kaage's retirement and lining up for one last hug and a handshake.

"I'm getting caught up here. Everyone knows him. They are good people, honest business. And the days you really needed a newspaper, these guys were here," one customer said.

Genevieve Clarke, now in her 90s, worked there when she was 12.

"We took turns stuffing papers and selling papers," Clark said. "Sad to see it go, you know? It's been here for so long."

So, what does life look like for Kaage once the newsstand shuts down for good?

"Babysit and declutter my house," Kaage said. "We are a very close-knit family with my siblings, my kids, my grandkids."

As the Kaage Newsstand closes for the final time, Kaage's legacy on this corner of Chicago will always be written in the memories made right here over 82 years.