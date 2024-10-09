WATCH LIVE

Editorial note about graphic political ad on ABC7

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, October 9, 2024 4:19PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- We want to take a moment to tell you about a graphic political ad you may have seen airing here on ABC7.

The ad is for anti-abortion rights advocate and presidential candidate Randall Terry and features graphic images of aborted fetuses.

By law, WLS-TV must air the ad.

According to the FCC, Broadcast stations are, "prohibited from censoring or rejecting political ads that are paid for and sponsored by legally qualified candidates."

Terry will be on the ballot in at least 12 states so has met the criteria to be considered a legally qualified candidate.

