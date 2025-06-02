Pedestrian struck, injured on I-290, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck and critically injured on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday night, Illinois State Police said.

The incident occurred in the outbound lanes of I-290 near Independence Boulevard.

Police said the pedestrian was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. It is not known what she was doing on the expressway.

All outbound lanes of the expressway were closed at Independence before reopening shortly after 4:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is cooperating with police, ISP said.

