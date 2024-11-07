Oak Brook chef shares gazpacho recipe on Cooking up a Storm

El Tapeo Chef William Bothell from Oak Brook shared a gazpacho recipe on Cooking up a Storm Thursday.

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Tracy Butler was Cooking up a Storm with El Tapeo in Oak Brook Thursday.

Executive Chef William Bothell showed her how to make gazpacho and pan con tomate with serrano.

Gazpacho Recipe

- 24 oz. heirloom tomato

- 1/2 cucumber

- 4 oz. red pepper

- 0.5 oz. garlic

- 1 oz. sherry vinaigrette

- 0.5 oz. slat

- 4 oz. blueberry

- 4 oz. olive oil

Add everything to blender except for olive oil.

Slowly add oil; blend until smooth.

Adjust seasoning as needed.