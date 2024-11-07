Oak Brook chef shares gazpacho recipe on Cooking up a Storm

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Tracy Butler was Cooking up a Storm with El Tapeo in Oak Brook Thursday.
Executive Chef William Bothell showed her how to make gazpacho and pan con tomate with serrano.
- 24 oz. heirloom tomato
- 1/2 cucumber
- 4 oz. red pepper
- 0.5 oz. garlic
- 1 oz. sherry vinaigrette
- 0.5 oz. slat
- 4 oz. blueberry
- 4 oz. olive oil
Add everything to blender except for olive oil.
Slowly add oil; blend until smooth.
SEE ALSO: Lincoln Park restaurant shares Grilled Shrimp Skewer recipe ahead of Day of the Dead
Adjust seasoning as needed.