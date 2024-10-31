Lincoln Park restaurant shares Grilled Shrimp Skewer recipe ahead of Day of the Dead

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy Butler was Cooking up a Storm Thursday ahead of Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

Old Pueblo Cantina in Lincoln Park is offering drink and food specials.

Part of the proceeds will benefit the National Museum of Mexican Art.

Chef Jaysen Euler, vice president of culinary at Ballyhoo Hospitality, joined Butler.

Old Pueblo Cantina Grilled Shrimp Skewers

(Serves 4)

- 20 ea. Raw Shrimp 16/20 Tail off

- 10 oz. Batton Cut Butternut Squash

- 1 ea. Sliced Spanish Onion

- 4 oz. Pineapple Chunks

- 2 Tsp. Chopped Cilantro

- 8 oz. Chimichurri (recipe below)

- 12 ea. Flour Tortillas

- 1 Tsp. Chopped Cilantro

- 2 oz. Vegetable Oil or Olive Oil

- To taste: Salt, Pepper, Paprika

Chimichurri

(yields 8 oz.)

- 1 oz. Chopped Parsley

- 1 oz. Chopped Cilantro

- 1 ea. Shallot Finely Diced

- 1 ea. Clove Garlic Minced

- 1/2 oz. Red Wine Vinegar

- 1 ea. Lime Plus Zest

- 3 oz. Olive Oil

- To taste: Chili Flakes

Chimichurri Procedure:

In a mixing bowl combine all chimichurri ingredients together and whisk until combined. For a more emulsified chimichurri, add to a food processor or Nutri bullet and pulse 8-10 times or up to 10 seconds.

Shrimp Skewer Procedure:

Skewer the shrimp and season with salt, pepper, and paprika or your favorite Mexican spice blend. Allow to sit for 30 min. In a sauté pan over medium to high heat add your oil to the pan until it reaches smoke point.

Add in the butternut squash and cook until for 2-3 minutes. Add in onions and pineapple. Continue to cook for an additional 2-3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat, add cilantro and keep warm.

Grill or pan sear the shrimp skewers until cooked through. While your shrimp is grilling, warm your tortillas either on the grill or even in a microwave. Build the taco skewers with shrimp, vegetable mix and desired chimichurri