Elburn man, William Schulze, dies while crossing Iowa river during severe flooding

A railroad bridge collapsed during flooding in the Midwest that has forced water rescues, led to evacuations, caused at least one death and brought additional misery during a vast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois man died after being swept away in flood waters in Iowa on Saturday, according to authorities.

William Schulze, from Elburn, Illinois, tried to cross the Little Sioux River in his red Ford F-150 when he was swept away by the current, according to Clay County Sheriff Chief Deputy Zach Larsen.

Over the weekend, parts of the Midwest experienced extreme flooding.

A witness told first responders that Schulze's truck floated out of sight and disappeared to the east of the river near 240th Avenue in the 3400-mile.

When the truck was found in a tree line, authorities determined Schulze had died, according to Larsen.

First responders did not immediately try recovery efforts due to the dangerous situations.

As local authorities monitored the flood conditions over the weekend, first responders were able to extricate and recover Schulze's body on Tuesday.

Schulze had been reported missing in Illinois on Sunday, Larsen said.