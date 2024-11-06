Illinois Democrats defend House seats, close race between Sorensen, McGraw in 17th District

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Democrats in the House of Representatives defended their seats on Election Day.

So far, ABC News projects that Rep. Jonathan Jackson (IL-1), Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-2), Rep. Delia Ramirez (IL-3), Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (IL-4), Rep. Mike Quigley (IL-5), Rep. Danny Davis (IL-6), Rep. Jan Schakowsky (IL-9), and Rep. Brad Schneider (IL-10) will win their races.

2024 ELECTION: Live Illinois election results

ABC News also projects Republican Rep. Mike Bost will win Illinois District 12.

The 6th District race between Rep. Sean Casten and Republican Niki Conforti is not yet called. Casten is leading Conforti 51.3% to 48.7% as of 8:30 p.m. with 58% of the vote in.

In the 8th District, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi is leading Republican challenger Mark Rice 57.7% to 42.3% with 63% of the vote in, though no projects have been made yet.

In the 11th District, Rep. Bill Foster leads Republican challenger Jerry Evans 58.6% to 41.4% with 57% of the vote reported, but it has not yet been projected.

In the 13th District Rep. Nikki Budzinski leads Republican Joshua Loyd 60.8% to 39.2% with 32% of the vote reported but no projections have yet been made.

In the extremely close downstate race in Illinois District 17, incumbent Democrat Rep. Eric Sorensen has regained a narrow lead over Republican challenger Joe McGraw, 50.3% to 49.7% with 30% of the vote reported. There are no projections yet in that race.

