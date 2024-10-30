As Trump rally racist jokes reverberate through electorate, both sides agree turnout is key

As Trump rally racist jokes reverberate, both sides agree turnout is key Turnout is the name of the game in the final week of the 2024 election for Chicago voters, even the Trump rally full of racist, insulting jokes continues to reverberate among voter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Juan Rosado doesn't pay much attention to politics, but the Humboldt Park resident said a Trump rally comedian's joke calling Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage did catch his eye.

"Maybe that individual has not visited Puerto Rico because it is a beautiful island," he said.

Rosado believes the negative Puerto Rico comments will make Puerto Rican voters turn to Kamala Harris, as do Chicago area Latino elected officials. They are angry and plan to spend the next week mobilizing in swing states.

"The reality is that there are thousands of Puerto Ricans in Pennsylvania, in Nevada, in Michigan and all over this country who in this moment, can't stop replaying what they heard," said U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez (IL-3).

Trump made no apologies for the joke during a speech Tuesday, instead describing the Madison Square Garden rally in New York Sunday where a stand-up comic made his racist jokes to a stadium full of people as "a love fest, absolute love fest and it was an honor to be involved."

Trump supporters doubt the off-color remarks from a comedian will move the needle in a neck and neck race.

"It wasn't the president himself, and I think that the Democrats are trying to find any kind of wedge right now to suppress Republican turnout in Pennsylvania," said Illinois Republican Party Co-Chair Aaron Del Mar.

With one week to go, Republicans plan to focus on getting their base to the polls. Illinois Democrats who serve on Operation Swing state will do the same and try to convince undecided voters to cast their ballots for Harris.

"Politics not about rocket science. It's about turnout, turnout and turnout, and that's all we have to do," said Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky.

And Latino politicians are hoping Puerto Ricans turn out.

"Every vote counts," Rosado said.

For Puerto Ricans, this week's racist remarks were a reminder of how the former president treated Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island five years ago. Tuesday night Trump will hold a campaign event in Pennsylvania, where there is a large Puerto Rican population.