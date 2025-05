Bad crash involving dump truck shuts down Elgin road for hours

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A bad crash involving a dump truck shut down part of a west suburban road for several hours on Monday.

The crash happened in Elgin on Randall Road between College Green Drive and South Street.

The truck ended up on the side of the road, and another vehicle was badly damaged.

Authorities did not immediately say what led up to the crash or whether anyone was injured.

Further information was not immediately available.