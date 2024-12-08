Man charged with murder after woman found stabbed to death in Elgin, officials say

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found stabbed to death early Saturday in the northwest suburbs.

The victim was discovered around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Bluff City Boulevard in Elgin, police said.

Responding officers found a deceased woman with multiple stab wounds at the location. She was later identified as 33-year-old Dreanna D. Booker.

According Kane County State's Attorney Jamie L. Mosser, Booker was stabbed with a knife multiple times by a male suspect, 36-year-old Pierre J. French of Elgin. He was taken into custody shortly after the incident, police said.

French is now facing two count of first-degree murder, prosecutors said.

French's home address is the same location where the woman was found dead, officials said.

The suspect's next court appearance will be December 18 in Kane County.

No further information was immediately available.